Jane Street Group LLC Sells 47,168 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,168 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,485,000 after buying an additional 221,086 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,660,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,430,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,063,000 after buying an additional 133,641 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,818,000 after buying an additional 130,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,434,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,376,000 after buying an additional 73,066 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.83.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

