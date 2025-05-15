Jane Street Group LLC Sells 6,279 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alamo Group worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alamo Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ALG opened at $201.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.80. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.07 and a twelve month high of $205.62.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $390.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W cut shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

