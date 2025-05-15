Jane Street Group LLC Takes $2.83 Million Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Shares of SNN stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

