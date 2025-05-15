Jane Street Group LLC Trims Holdings in Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,623 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Ethereum ETF were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHW. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. OxenFree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Price Performance

Bitwise Ethereum ETF stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

About Bitwise Ethereum ETF

The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Ether (ETH). It will hold Ether directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. ETHW was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Featured Articles

