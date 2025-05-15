Jane Street Group LLC Trims Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Wabash National worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 89,522 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,688,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE WNC opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $409.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.32). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.