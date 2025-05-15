JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stake Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14,782.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,214,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 280,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,512,000.

Shares of JQUA opened at $58.47 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.95.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

