Karen Hartje Sells 311,196 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) CFO Karen Hartje sold 311,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $22,353,208.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,080,926.78. This trade represents a 66.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 8.41. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $93.49.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 101.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sezzle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sezzle by 295.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sezzle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sezzle by 125.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Sezzle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.83 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

