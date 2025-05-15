KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Position Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228,016 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of KBR worth $24,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in KBR by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in KBR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in KBR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Stock Down 0.7%

KBR stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

