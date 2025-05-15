KilterHowling LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KilterHowling LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of KilterHowling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,415,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,388,272,000 after buying an additional 15,311,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 25,697,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,450,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636,057 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

