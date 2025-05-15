Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Knowles were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,561,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,418,000 after buying an additional 82,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knowles by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after buying an additional 106,763 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,226,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,404 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,798,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Knowles by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 355,401 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Craig Hallum raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

NYSE KN opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

