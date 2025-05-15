Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Major Shareholder Sells $14,701,554.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 471,960 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $14,701,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,998,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,160,221.45. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Softbank Group Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lemonade alerts:

On Monday, May 12th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 500,000 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $16,125,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 316,122 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $9,844,039.08.

On Monday, May 5th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 398,215 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $12,053,968.05.

On Friday, May 2nd, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 422,177 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $12,737,080.09.

On Monday, April 28th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,569,195.20.

On Monday, March 24th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $7,585,641.00.

Lemonade Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LMND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lemonade

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.