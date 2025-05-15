Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,458 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.34% of Life Time Group worth $15,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 119.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 135,116 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares in the company, valued at $90,204,670.37. This represents a 62.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

LTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $28.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $706.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.06 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

