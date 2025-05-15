Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). 267,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 904,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Light Science Technologies Stock Up 4.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of £12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

Get Light Science Technologies alerts:

Light Science Technologies (LON:LST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Light Science Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.

About Light Science Technologies

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc operates through three divisions: controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”); contract electronics manufacturing (“CEM”); and passive fire protection (“PFP”). The company is involved in the design, manufacturing, and installation of products and customized solutions spanning various industry sectors, including commercial horticulture, pest control, lighting, audio, gas detection, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.