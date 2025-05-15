Loop Capital Cuts FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Price Target to $10.00

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FAT Brands Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.42. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

FAT Brands Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FAT Free Report ) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.19% of FAT Brands worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

