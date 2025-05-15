Loop Capital Issues Positive Forecast for FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Price

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09. FOX has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in FOX by 217.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

