MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.59% of MarineMax worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MarineMax by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Price Performance

MarineMax stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $631.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.12 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HZO. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on HZO

MarineMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.