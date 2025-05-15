MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MarketAxess by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $210.82 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.84 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

