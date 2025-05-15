MDA (OTC:MDALF) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.14 and last traded at C$17.16. Approximately 82,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 40,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.73.
MDA Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.39.
About MDA
MDA Space Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MDA
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- What is a support level?
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.