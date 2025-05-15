Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 923,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 751,256 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 114,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

