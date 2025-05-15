Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 8,607 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hayward were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAYW. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,433,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,170 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at $67,399,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at $62,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,305,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,174,000 after buying an additional 3,589,352 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,393,000 after buying an additional 2,769,273 shares during the period.

Hayward Price Performance

HAYW opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAYW. Wolfe Research lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,972.40. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

