Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $53.88 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HXL

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.