Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,392 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after buying an additional 92,859 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 719.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after buying an additional 325,003 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 643.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $184.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

