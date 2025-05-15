Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAC. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,167,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,851,000 after buying an additional 266,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 118,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 61,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $65.43 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $67.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

