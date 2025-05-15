Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNW. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNW. Citigroup raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $248,652.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,161,513.74. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $118,192.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,720.56. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

