Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amcor were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amcor by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,544,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 105,457 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Amcor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 313,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.07%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,566.70. The trade was a 12.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCR

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.