Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth $18,893,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In other news, CEO Fred Julius Smith III purchased 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.83 per share, with a total value of $689,055.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,055.39. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $442,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,689.87. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Construction Partners Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $571.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.61 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

