Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $319,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 76,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

