Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $321,000 Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rambus were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Rambus by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rambus by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,352,000 after acquiring an additional 170,884 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rambus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Rambus by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $298,165.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,749.77. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. This represents a 35.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,221. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

