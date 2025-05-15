Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $339,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 996,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

