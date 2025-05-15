Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 783.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.20.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $520,219.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,420.72. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,855.04. This represents a 53.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,074 shares of company stock worth $724,579 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

