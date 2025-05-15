Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $388,000 Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.43.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $401.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.28. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $258.85 and a 52 week high of $404.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $1,018,858.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,955,858.67. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,642 shares of company stock worth $3,581,107 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.