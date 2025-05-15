Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,094,000 after buying an additional 67,716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $6,520,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $93.73 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.17.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.63 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Federal Signal declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

