Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 875 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $1,294,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,750.38. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,235. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $465.85 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.93 and a 52 week high of $553.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

