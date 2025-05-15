Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,681,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,819,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,334,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,979,000 after acquiring an additional 317,418 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.45 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

