Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,544 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lyft were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,002,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $464,434,000 after purchasing an additional 984,907 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $121,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,775,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after purchasing an additional 443,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,517.60. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $486,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

