Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NFC Investments LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 56,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Essent Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Essent Group by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:ESNT opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $65.34.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $317.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $106,744.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,199,031.54. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,467. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,001 shares of company stock valued at $299,591. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

