Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $331,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,423,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,576,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $197.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.83. The stock has a market cap of $976.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $160.03 and a 12-month high of $231.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

