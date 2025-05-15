Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $342,000 in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 902.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 337,142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

MFA Financial Stock Down 0.4%

MFA Financial stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $981.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.69.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.94%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

