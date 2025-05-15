Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $370,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17,699.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,067,000 after buying an additional 524,437 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,482,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,374,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,704,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.03. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $215.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

