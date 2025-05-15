Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE RRC opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,197. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $475,777.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,421.82. This trade represents a 19.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.