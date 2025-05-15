Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $371,000 Investment in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,310,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $930.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

