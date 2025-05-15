Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $386,000 Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.12.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM stock opened at $238.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.10 and a 52-week high of $339.77.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $481.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

