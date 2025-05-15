Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,947 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.