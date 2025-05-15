Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 201 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,882,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE CAVA opened at $99.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.20 and a beta of 3.28. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $172.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAVA. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

