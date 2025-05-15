Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 12,945 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.