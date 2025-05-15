Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 24,998 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $179,718,000 after buying an additional 12,210,514 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,793,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,178,000 after buying an additional 1,934,243 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after buying an additional 1,748,816 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after buying an additional 1,255,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. NOV’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.