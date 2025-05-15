Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in TopBuild by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Trading Down 4.0%

TopBuild stock opened at $300.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.88 and its 200 day moving average is $325.49.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens cut their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.22.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

