Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,410 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPH. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 40,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

