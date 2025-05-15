Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 207 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,648,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,058,000 after buying an additional 63,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,076,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,833,000 after buying an additional 499,193 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,968,000 after buying an additional 36,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,510,000 after buying an additional 118,142 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,631,000 after buying an additional 85,483 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock opened at $97.01 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.02 and a one year high of $111.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $526,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,428.67. The trade was a 51.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,803.50. This trade represents a 39.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

