Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,151 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 737.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 41,935 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,807,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,873,000 after buying an additional 116,672 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,597,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

